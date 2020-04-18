Disinfectant tunnel set up at Mulugu Collectorate

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Mulugu: With a view to check the spread of the Covid-19, a disinfectant tunnel has been set up at Colletorate in Mulugu.

District Collector S Krishna Aditya, who inaugurated the tunnel on Saturday, said the tunnels were also set up at Mulugu area hospital, Mulugu police station, Haritha Resorts at Tadwai, Community Health Centre at Eturunagaram and police station, Eturunagaram. District Revenue Officer (DRO) K Ramadevi, Local Tahsildar Satyanarayana Swamy and other officials were present at the inauguration programme.

