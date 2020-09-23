Disney+ arrives on Google Assistant-enabled smart displays

“You can navigate Disney+ content on Google Assistant-enabled Smart Displays, like Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, in select markets around the globe just by using your voice.”

San Francisco: Google has announced that Disney+ voice commands are now available on a selection of Google Assistant-enabled Smart Displays, like Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, in select markets around the globe.

Those who have a Disney+ subscription, simply link their account in the Google Home or Assistant app and one can play movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more.

Say, “Hey Google, play ‘The Mandalorian’ on Disney+” to start streaming instantly. “You can navigate Disney+ content on Google Assistant-enabled Smart Displays, like Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, in select markets around the globe just by using your voice,” the search engine giant said in a statement on Tuesday.

One can also already cast Disney+ from their compatible mobile devices to the Nest Smart Displays and Assistant-enabled devices by opening the streaming service’s mobile app and tapping the Cast icon or stream anytime on Android TV.

The new feature complements an existing capability that already allows users to stream Disney+ on Assistant-enabled smart displays using the Chromecast-supported Disney+ app by casting a TV show or movie from a compatible mobile device.

Apart from streaming, Google Assistant devices will also tell stories in the voices of Frozen’s Anna, Elsa, Olaf or Kristoff when the command “Hey Google, tell me a Frozen story” is spoken. Disney+ recently launched in eight more European countries, and it’s currently testing a watch party mode in Canada.