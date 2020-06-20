Disney+ Hotstar India appoints Sunil Rayan as president

By | Published: 6:57 pm

New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar India, the video streaming services owned by the media major Star has appointed Sunil Rayan as president and head of it, the company said.

Rayan has over 20 years of experience, and prior to this, he was working with Google as the managing director for Google Cloud for Games. Before Google, he was with McKinsey and Co for eight years and has also worked with IBM and Infosys.

Disney+ Hotstar competes with Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and ALTBalaji in the video streaming market which has witnessed fast adoption by the consumers during the lockdown.