Disney to reboot classic films for streaming service Disney+

By | Published: 12:06 pm

Washington D.C: After the massive success of reimagining some of Disney’s classic films, the studio decided to reboot some films for its upcoming streaming service, Disney+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CEO Bob Iger revealed on Tuesday that films like ‘Night at the Museum,’ ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid,’ ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ will be rebooted.

“We’re also focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our [direct to consumer] platforms,” said Iger on the call.

It is currently uncertain whether the films are being planned as feature films or TV series. Fox’s three-film ‘Night at the Museum’ series made a business of $540 million domestically, while the ‘Home Alone’ theatrical trilogy raked in $490 million, and the ‘Wimpy Kid’ movies earned $186.4 million.

The news of remake is no strange as Disney’s remade titles are often reserved for theatrical release. Guy Ritchie’s ‘Aladdin’ has earned over $1 billion at the box office since its release, while ‘The Lion King’ passed the $1 billion mark after only three weekends in theaters.

But the studio touted the live-action reimagining of one of its classic film, ‘Lady and the Tramp,’ during their Disney+ presentation in April.