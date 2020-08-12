Disney’s Mulan approved to be released in China

By | Published: 1:31 pm

Washington: Disney on Monday (local time) announced that its upcoming live-action film ‘Mulan’ will “soon” be hitting the movie theatres in China. According to Variety, the entertainment company, announced the forthcoming premiere in a faux-poetic language in a manner to mimic the original ‘Mulan’ which is the traditional character of the ballad.

“When the magnolia blossom opens, it lives up to its reputation and arrives as promised. [‘Mulan”s] import is confirmed and it will soon burst into bloom in theaters; looking forward to meeting you,” Variety quoted Disney as announcing on its official social media account Weibo.

This comes a week after Disney announced that the remake of its 1998 classic animated film will skip theatrical release and premiere on Disney Plus in major territories from September 4.

The announcement further said the film will release in select territories where cinemas have been opened up following coronavirus lockdown. ‘Mulan’ becomes the second Hollywood film after Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ to release in China. The release of the live-action film has been postponed four times due to the coronavirus pandemic.