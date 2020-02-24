Disney’s ‘Onward’ to feature its first openly LGBTQ character

By | Published: 1:25 pm

Washington D.C.: Disney’s upcoming animated fantasy film ‘Onward’ will feature the first openly LGBTQ animated character of the production house, reported Fox News.

The voice for the character which is a cop will be given by Lena Waithe.

While Waithe is all set to lend her voice to the first-ever openly LGBTQ character, Disney has also featured other LGBTQ characters in their live-action films, Fox News stated in its report.

In ‘Onwards’, actors Tom Holland and Chris Pratt will be seen portraying brothers on a quest to resurrect their father magically for a day.

Besides, Waithe, others who will be featured in the film include Ali Wong, Octavia Spencer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Tracey Ullman.