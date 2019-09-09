Display of communal amity at Muharram in erstwhile Adilabad

By | Published: 12:14 am

Adilabad: Several rural parts of erstwhile Adilabad district have come alive as people observed Muharram, commemoration of martyrdom of Hasan and Hussain. The somber festival will culminate on Tuesday. Ruyyadi village in Talamadugu mandal created a record of sorts by witnessing the affair for over 150 years without giving a miss.

Important junctions of villages are beehives of activity as Muharram is observed for over a week. People take out processions, carrying sawaris that represent the two deities. Devotees dance to drum beats during the procession. They are swarming the venues for watching dance show, a part of the ceremony.

In the meantime, Muharram is observed on a grand note in the famous Ruyyadi village. Devotees from various parts of Adilabad district and neighboring Maharashtra are making a beeline to take part in procession and are rushing to the sawaris installed in this tiny habitation.

Muharram observed since 1850s

According to a local legend, the residents of this village began worshipping the sawaris or popularly known as Peereelu, made of arty strips of cloth mounted on a wooden frame, way back in 1850s. They never refrained from following the custom even as certain villages banned the festival once in the past.

Largest congregation

Muharram sees the largest congregation of devotees belonging to various parts of Telangana and Maharashtra. Over two lakh pilgrims, from erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal districts of the State, and Chandrapur, Yavatmal and Nanded districts of the neighboring Maharashtra congregate at the holy place in the village for participating in the finale.

The Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation (TSRTC) will operate special buses from Adilabad to the village for convenience of pilgrims. Certain private carriers also operate buses considering the flow of the devotees. Accommodation, toilets, dining and drinking water facilities were arranged for the smooth conduct of the religious-cultural affair.

ZP chairperson visits Ruyyadi sawaris

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Rathod Janardhan and ITDA-Utnoor Aboriginal Tribal Welfare Advisory Committee chairman Kanaka Lakke Rao visited the temple that houses sawaris of Hasan and Hussain and performed special prayers on Monday. They were welcomed by Loka Bhuma Reddy, the honorary president of development committee of the temple and Chairman of Telangana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation, who hails from Ruyyadi.

Janardhan said that the festival is unique for Telangana and symbolizes communal harmony. He was all praise for Loka Bhuma Reddy, who was driving force behind the grand celebrations of the festival for quite long time. He added that some more facilities would be created at the historic holy place and steps were being taken to convert it into a pilgrim centre.

