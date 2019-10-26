Display info of MSP offered to cotton at market yards: Khammam Collector

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Khammam: Khammam Collector RV Karnan directed the district officials to set up centres at market yards and ginning mills from November 1 onwards to measure moisture of cotton.

He chaired a meeting on Friday evening with revenue, agriculture and rural development department officials to review the arrangements for cotton procurement this season. The Collector told the officials to set up facilitation centres at market yards and ginning mills to help farmers.

He wanted Agriculture Extension Officers, Tahsildars, IKP staff, VROs and VRAs to work in coordination to determine and certify moisture content in cotton. Similarly, service should also be extended to tenant farmers too, he said.

Information on minimum support price offered to cotton has to be displayed at market yards and mills. Officials of legal metrology have to inspect weigh bridges and weighing machines at yards and mills. Police officials have to ensure proper security at market yards and mills to avoid any untoward incident. Care has to be taken to avoid delay in data entry and issuing moisture content certificates. One Extension Officer has to be allotted to every ginning mill, Karnan said. He said all weighing machines at market yards have to be connected to computers and inconvenience to farmers must be avoided during the weighing process.

