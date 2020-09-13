Display of literary talent on Hindi Divas at Golconda APS

The event started with a lyrical melodious ode “Hindi Bhasha Rastra ki Bhasha” was followed by a sensational rendition of Ganesh Vandana invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesha

Army Public School Golconda hosted a virtual inter-school Hindi fest “HIREESHA-2020: The Shining Sun of Hindi” September 11, 2020, to mark Hindi Divas. The event started with a lyrical melodious ode “Hindi Bhasha Rastra ki Bhasha” was followed by a sensational rendition of Ganesh Vandana invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Principal Vidya Muralidharan commenced the fest with the lightning of the lamp. Anjali Razdan, Director Academics, Solan Public School and Prof Dr Puran Chand Tandon, Delhi University graced the fest. Principal highlighted the sustaining traditional values and significance of celebrating Hindi Day in her speech.

To keep up the spirit and zealous of the students, the school conducted around 11 events in Hindi. Over 400 participants from 42 schools all over Hyderabad and Secunderabad enhanced the grandeur of the fest. The inter-school competition provided a conspicuous platform for the students to display their skills like oration, rhythm, and synchronization while working together and capturing the essence of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’.

The adjudicators extolled all the participants of the different competitions and congratulated them for their excellent performance making it a hard task for them to crown the best. In the ensuing prize distribution ceremony, winners were accorded with trophies and certificates.

APSGIANS being the role model of excellence with their inspiring hard work and admirable commitment lifted up the overall championship where the runners up trophy was shared between APS RK Puram & DSE Attapur. The chief guests in their address congratulated the school for stimulating proudness in the 21st-century learners in propagating the national language.