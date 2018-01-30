Disputes between couple led to Hyderabad triple murder

By | Published: 12:28 am 12:53 am

Hyderabad: The discovery by G Aparna Devi, 30, whose body was found along with those of her daughter and mother, that her husband Madhu was married earlier and had two children, apparently led to disputes that ended up in the brutal triple murder.

The two had met about six years ago when they were working at a private mobile store in the city. They fell in love and within a couple of years after their marriage, they had a baby, Karthikeya.

Also read Hyderabad triple murder: Man surrenders before police

Madhu, who surrendered before the police on Monday after the bodies were found, confessed to the crime that on Friday night, he killed his wife, daughter and mother-in-law and left the premises after locking the house.

A senior investigation officer said Devi had gone into depression when she came to know that Madhu was already married and that she was his second wife.

“The relationship between the couple was not going well. It started deteriorating when she came to know about Madhu’s first marriage. They got estranged and she was living with her mother in Vemukunta,” he said, adding that Madhu’s first wife was, in fact, a relative of Devi.

On Friday, Madhu came home when Devi was at her office. He had an argument with his mother-in-law.

“He killed her and his daughter using poison. When Devi returned home, he quarrelled with her too and killed her by smashing her head on the kitchen wall,” he said.

Madhu attempted suicide before surrendering

Unable to bear the pressure after committing three murders on Friday, Madhu got drunk at a liquor shop and met his first wife.

The police said after this, Madhu, who had taken shelter in a city lodge, attempted to commit suicide by slashing his wrist. “However, it didn’t work out and he then decided to surrender on Monday,” police said.