Disrupted water supply for 48 hours in parts of Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:39 pm

Hyderabad: Due to the relocation of Godavari pipeline at Kadakondla village in Gajwel mandal, there will be a disruption in water supply in some areas of the city from 6 am on Wednesday to 6 am on Friday.

As a part of Kaleshwaram Package 13 works, Irrigation Department is taking up gravity canal works but the 3,000 mm diameter pipeline, which supplies Godavari water to the city, is turning into an obstruction for construction of the gravity canal.

Following the Irrigation Department’s appeal to relocate the pipeline, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced a shutdown for 48 hours in water supply.

The areas affected due to the shutdown include Erragadda, Borabanda, Ellareddyguda, Yousufguda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Banjara Hills, Sanathnagar, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, KPHB, Moosapet, Bala Nagar, Bhagya Nagar, Bharath Nagar, Sanath Nagar Borabanda Reservoir command areas, Chinthal Jeedimetla, Shapur Nagar, Suraram, Jagadgiri Gutta, Quthbullapur, Petbasheerabad, Defence Colony, Goutham Nagar, Prashant Nagar, Chanakyapuri. Malkajgiri, Father Balaiahnagar, Alwal, New OU Colony, Kailasagiri, Hafeezpet, Miyapur, Matrusri Nagar, Mayurinagar, Chandanagar, RC Puram, Patancheru, Boloram, Mayurinagar, Nizampet, Pragathinagar, Bachupally, Bollaram, Ameenpur, Mallampet, Jawaharnagar, Balajinagar, Keesara, Dammaiguda, Nagaram, Cheryal, RGK Ahmadguda, Devaryanjal, Tumkunta, NFC , Pocharam, Singapur Township, Moula Ali, Lalapet, Tarnaka, CRPF MES (Trishul Lines, Gunrock, Contonment Board, Rudranagar, Gunrock, Risala Bazar) and Turkapally Biotech park areas, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter