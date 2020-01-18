Dissent must not descend into chaos

By | Published: 18th Jan 2020 12:10 am 10:55 pm

‘Dissent’ is a basic feature of democracy. No other cognition, except democracy, can vouch for the criticality of diversity and dissent. Suppression of dissent is directly or indirectly an assault on the character of tolerance, diversity and plural values. Tolerating the voices we dislike is a sign of mature and strong democracy.

A distinguishing feature of any democracy is the space offered for legitimate dissent, which cannot be trampled by any executive action. But can the dissent be a ‘continuous process’ as against a legislation, which has a constitutional presumption and when the matter is sub judice?

Post the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act, we have been witnessing the expression of ‘public/political dissent’ at various places. including in university campuses. People are being mobilised to express dissent against the Citizenship Amendment Act. In a democratic society, a citizen has the right to dissent without fear of victimisation as long as such dissent does not lead to violation of any law. Providing a platform to dissent is also a sign of respect towards plural identities.

Safety Valve of Democracy

In late August 2018, five Indian civil rights activists were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for activities connected to a Dalit rally at Bhima Koregaon in Maharashtra which led to clashes between Hindu nationalists and the Dalit crowd. The Supreme Court in the said context had observed that dissent is the safety valve of democracy. “Dissent is the safety valve of democracy. If dissent is not allowed, then the pressure cooker may burst,” Justice DY Chandrachud, part of a three-judge bench, had said then.

The Supreme Court in a series of judgments has recognised dissent as a symbol of a vibrant democracy and held that a country becomes a jail if citizens are made to move under the ‘scrutinising gaze’ of the police. The top court has also held that free flow of opinions and ideas are essential to sustain the collective life of the citizenry.

“Individuals who assert causes which may be unpopular to the echelons of power are yet entitled to the freedoms which are guaranteed by the Constitution. Dissent is a symbol of a vibrant democracy. Voices in opposition cannot be muzzled by persecuting those who take up unpopular causes,” Justice DY Chandrachud had observed.

A sect of people may express dissent against governmental action or legislation. In the case of governmental action, citizens may resort to public/political dissent. For instance, the Narmada Bachao Andolan rendered service to the country by creating a high-level awareness about environmental and rehabilitation and relief aspects of various projects on the river Narmada and the need of resettlement of the affected parties.

Right Platform

In such cases where there would not be any scope for expressing dissent before any forum, a public/political dissent would be the approach. In cases where laws are enacted, the forum for dissent would be the legislature.

In a democratic society, people vote for their representatives and the majority being collective people who voted for the representative, the representative speaks on behalf of the majority who voted him/her in and votes in such a way as to embody the will of that majority. After due deliberations, the legislation is passed and the presumption is that it is constitutionally valid.

The legislature is also a platform for dissent. The dissent is recorded. If the constitutional validity of an enactment is to be challenged, the forum would be the Supreme Court. The ultimate choice against alleged arbitrary action of the government is the judiciary.

The judiciary is recognised as a custodian of the Constitution. It plays an essential role in maintaining peace and imparting justice and also for ensuring that the public continues to enjoy fundamental rights. It is an important pillar for the establishment of good governance.

The Negatives

Political dissent refers to any expression designed to convey dissatisfaction with or opposition to the policies of the government. Such expression may take forms ranging from vocal disagreements to civil disobedience to the use of violence.

Such continuous process of expressing dissent by mobilising people disturbs the basic peaceful fabric of society. It may quickly descend into civil disobedience with little warning. It would instil unlawful ideas and may lead to disturbances. Since public dissent is already expressed in one form or the other, further mobilisation is unwarranted.

The constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act has been challenged before the Supreme Court. The cases are posted for hearing on January 22, 2020, before the court.

Therefore, continuous public dissent against legislations is not good for society. The Constitution envisages checks and balances inter-se between the three pillars of democracy, ie, executive, legislature and judiciary. Hence, exercising restraint is important till the matter is adjudicated by the Supreme Court.

(The author is Advocate, High Courts of AP and Telangana)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .