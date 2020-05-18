Distant dream

Published: 12:00 am 10:58 pm

In the end, the five-phase, Rs 20-lakh-crore economic stimulus package, unveiled by the NDA government, has turned out to be high on self-congratulatory claims and headline-grabbing packaging but low on substance in terms of providing immediate relief to the people reeling under the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown and its devastating aftermath. Barring the move to increase the borrowing limit from 3% to 5%, the States did not get much assistance from the Centre in the fight against Covid-19. A string of reforms, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the last few days, may have justifiable grounds and some of them may even be long overdue to open up the economy but these measures have no bearing on the immediate task of providing succour to the people impacted by the pandemic.

What the vulnerable sections, particularly the migrants, need is cash in their hands to feed their families and restoration of means of livelihoods. The prolonged lockdown has imposed untold miseries on the poor and triggered job losses in millions. Direct cash transfer to such sections is the need of the hour. As part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ package, the Finance Minister announced individual components of the plan in five tranches but most of them are longer-term measures aimed at easing credit and liquidity concerns while the share of direct government spending is low. There has been a mix of policy reform announcements touching upon a wide range of sectors, including agriculture, marketing, mining, defence production, aviation and space.

The final tranche of the stimulus was focused on reforms in the Companies Act and relaxing the curbs on ease of doing business. But, the States were left disappointed as the Central assistance to fight the coronavirus was a pittance. People’s own money is being packaged back to them as refunds and a boost. Public savings and income tax refunds being given back to them are projected as part of the stimulus package. The government has failed to provide immediate compensation and relief to farmers for the losses suffered during the lockdown, primarily because it lacks the fiscal space. The liquidity-related measures unveiled by the government do not qualify as fiscal stimulus.

Lakhs of poor, hungry and devastated migrant workers have walked — and many thousands are still walking — back to their home States. The Centre should have immediately initiated cash transfers to the poor. Since the Centre has not made it clear how it is going to fund the stimulus package, the quantum of additional borrowing and additional expenditure in the days ahead, over and above the provisions made in the Expenditure Budget, will be the true measure of the fiscal stimulus.

