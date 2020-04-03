Distillers in Telangana kick-start sanitiser production

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: Indian spirit makers have joined their US and European counterparts, which have switched from distilling alcohol to producing hand sanitisers to help countries fight the Covid-19 crisis.

In Telangana too, distillers operating from the State have repurposed their units in and around Hyderabad to make sanitisers. Diageo India, the country’s largest beverage alcohol company, repurposed its Malkajgiri facility to make sanitisers. The company said it would support the government during this pandemic by manufacturing hand sanitisers from its 15 manufacturing units across the country, including the Hyderabad unit.

The company committed to supply three lakh litres of hand sanitisers to the Indian government through the Excise Department. Besides, Diageo will donate five lakh litres of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) to the sanitiser industry to make (two million units of 250 ml each) hand sanitisers.

“The demand for sanitisers is increasing by the hour, and we would like to use our manufacturing units to fill the demand-supply gap for sanitisers,” said Anand Kripalu, managing director and CEO, Diageo India.

The company already handed over the first batch of sanitisers to the government. They are being supplied in bulk form — in five-litre cans.

Radico Khaitan, the largest manufacturer of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in the country, also produced the first batch of hand sanitisers to extend its support to the corona battle and to meet the increasing demand for them in India.

The spread of coronavirus triggered panic buying of hand sanitisers, which resulted in the shortage of the product in the market. “To combat the situation, Radico Khaitan has decided to extend support to the country. We have decided to expand the use of ENA at the company’s mother distillery in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, and at other bottling plants in different parts of the country including in Timmapur (Ranga Reddy District) in Telangana,” said Amar Sinha, chief operating officer (COO), Radico Khaitan.

The company got the licence to make sanitisers last week and soon after started the production and delivery to primary healthcare authorities and government hospitals. “As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Radico Khaitan has already distributed the first batch of hand sanitisers to government authorities and hospitals through central medicine stores in a few States,” said Sinha.

The company is expanding its manufacturing footprint in the South in Telangana and Karnataka and plans to cover many States. It began its sanitiser production at Timmapur unit, where it used to make M2 Vodka, Morpheus Brandy and 8PM Premium Black Whisky before the lockdown.

