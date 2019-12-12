Distribute hassle-free crop loans: Sanjeeva Reddy

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Suryapet: Joint Collector D Sanjeeva Reddy on Thursday urged bankers not to cause any inconvenience to farmers in sanctioning crop loans.

Speaking at the district level bankers meeting held in the District Collectorate, Sanjeeva Reddy said the agriculture department should furnish village-wise details of farmers to the banks that will help them in sanctioning crop loans. The mandal level agriculture officers should help the farmers in getting crop loans.

He also expressed displeasure over the poor performance in achieving the target of crop loans. Out of Rs 1,665 crores of targeted crop loans for the year 2019-20, only Rs 582 crores of crop loans were sanctioned to the farmers by September, 2019. “Though there was a potential to achieve 85 per cent of the target of crop loans, we achieved only 35 per cent. Out of Rs 290 crores targeted loans for Self-help Groups (SHGs), loans of Rs 157 crores were extended to women of SHGs in the district,” he said.

He instructed the bankers to extend the loans of remaining amount to the SHGs as early as possible and achieve 100 percent target. In addition to this, target of Rs 90 crores of housing loans would be achieved 100 percent within the stipulated period, he added.

He also asked the bankers to complete the target of issue of Rs 280.30 crores for small and medium scale industries. The bankers should also come forward to sanction loans for setting up of dairy farms in the district, he added. Stating that 200 disabled persons applied for loans in the district, he instructed the bankers to sanction loans to the eligible applicants.

He also directed the agriculture officials to create awareness about the schemes taken up by the Centre and State governments for the benefit of the farmers.

NABARD Assistant General Manager Satyanarayana, Assistant Director of Agriculture Jyothirmayami and officials of different banks attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.