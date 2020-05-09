Distribution Companies in for big power shock

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: The draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 will also have its adverse effect on domestic consumers, cottage industries, panchayats and above all, on the distribution companies (discoms) that bring power to the doorsteps of the consumer.

The Bill will put the discoms under severe financial duress as they will have to compete with private licensees and also must be ready to shell down huge amounts in the shape of penalties under different clauses.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’ here on Friday, TSSPDCL (Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd) Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy said another sector that had to bear the burden of the provisions of the new Bill was the domestic consumers.

He said there were 1.13 domestic consumers in the State and 97.6 per cent of them were the ones who consume less than 200 units constituting 86 per cent of the total consumers. “As of now, the Telangana government gives subsidy for these consumers, i.e. Rs 3.30 per unit up to 100 units and Rs 4.30 from 101 to 200 units while the real cost per unit is Rs 6.87 per unit.

Now, they have to pay the total amount without any subsidy,” he said. He explained that 1.22 crore consumers, including 97,60,728 domestic ones that consume less than 200 units and 24,40,000 farmers in the State, would get affected by the new Bill if passed.

Cottage industry and panchayats

Raghuma Reddy said 10,313 cottage industries that use 10 HP power pay Rs 4 per unit under subsidy by the State government. “This will go up by almost 50 per cent as per the new Act. Similarly, gram panchayats and rural water works will have to pay the full amount without subsidy. The impact will be on 2,03,710 of such connections that enjoy government subsidy,” he added

Discoms

Probably, the most hurt would be the discoms that survive on the subsidy provided by the government. Also with its support, they purchase power from other sources to meet demand. The new Bill now proposes entry of sub-licensees and franchisees who will “cherry pick”, meaning that they take away the cream of high-paying consumers and leave domestic and farmers to the government-run discoms like the TSSPDCL. “We will be left with the less-paying consumers while the private licensee, sometimes more than two in number, will take away all the lucrative business,” he said.

Renewable power

In the renewable energy sector too, the Centre would have its say as now the State governments that fail to purchase a certain percentage of the renewable resource-based energy such as hydro, solar or wind power would be penalised.

“For instance, Telangana is not geographically suitable for solar and hydel power. If we don’t consume 17.5 per cent of the renewable energy, then we have to pay 50 paisa per unit as penalty in the first year, Rs 1 the next year and Rs 2 by the third year. In 2019-20, we have purchased 10.15 per cent of power from such resources, which means we are short of around 7 per cent and we can be penalised to an extent of Rs 220 crore,” said Raghuma Reddy.

“The northern part of the country has several projects that come under the renewable energy sector, and the policy will help them by generating demand from land-locked States like Telangana,” he pointed out.

Open-access consumers

Another area of concern for Telangana discoms would be the 115 open access consumers (HT consumers of 1 MW and above) who generally buy low-rate power from the exchange on a daily basis.

“Whereas the government-owned Discoms have to book in advance and pay for about 2000 million units per year to cater to HT users like industries, particularly the pharma industry. We will lose Rs 600 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in this particular area,” he said.

