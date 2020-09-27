Distribution of Bathukamma sarees begins in Siddipet

The distribution of the sarees have been launched in most of the villages in Dubbak, Siddipet and Gajwel Assembly Constituencies on Sunday.

Siddipet: The distribution of Bathukamma sarees has been launched across Siddipet district on Sunday by local public representatives at their respective Gram Panchayats.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Assistant Director, Textiles and Handlooms department Siddipet, Venkataramana said that they have identified 3.69 lakh women as beneficiaries across Siddipet district. Since the TSCO (The Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited) had sent 2.84 lakh sarees so far, the AD has said that they have sent the sarees to all the Mandal headquarters with the help of District Rural Development Organisation.

Saying that they have identified 3.69 lakh beneficiaries, Venkataramana has said that they will get the remaining sarees from TESCO in 10 days. The distribution of sarees to all the beneficiaries will conclude a week before the Bathukamma festival commences.

A festive mood enveloped the villages as the women queued up wearing masks to receive their Bathukamma Saree at Gram Panchayats. The government has started distribution of sarees a fortnight before the Bathukamma festival to avoid the last minute chaos. The officials said that storing of the sarees during the rainy days has also become a challenge for them which made them to distribute the sarees a bit early.

After receiving the sarees, the women were seen discussing about the programme initiated by the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao.

A woman K Manjula, from Thoguta, has said that no government has distributed Bathukamma sarees to them in the past.

