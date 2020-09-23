Distribution of hygiene kits marks RPF’s 36th Raising Day

RPF Raising day was celebrated to commemorate the day on which the Railway Police Force was included to Central Armed Force entrusted with the task of protecting railway passengers, passenger area and property of the Indian Railways.

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Khammam: The Railway Protection Force’s (RPF) 36th Raising Day was celebrated by the force’s officers, supervisors and staff here on Wednesday.

In a celebration organised at Bala Sadan in Khammam marking the day, hygiene kits were distributed to girls at the home. Nearly 35 girls at the orphanage were given hygiene kits that included fruits and biscuits.

Speaking on the occasion, RPF’s Inspector of Protection Force (CI) K Madhusudan said the force’s officers, supervisors and staff were very happy to celebrate the Raising Day in the presence of children at Bala Sadan.

RPF Raising day was celebrated to commemorate the day on which the Railway Police Force was included to Central Armed Force entrusted with the task of protecting railway passengers, passenger area and property of the Indian Railways.

The force was earlier functioned as Private Police, he said, explaining the history of the RPF.

The RPF has emerged as one among the best police forces in the world adopting the new technologies, better management and administration towards improving the efficiency of its operations.

The RPF has also been making special efforts to curb criminal acts like women and child trafficking and smuggling by working in coordination with various government departments. Public should use RPF toll free number 182 in times of emergency, Madhusudan noted.

Activities like Swachh Bharat, Swachh Railway Station, organising blood donation camps and distribution of essential commodities to poor and the needy during the covid-19 lockdown period have also been conducted by Khammam RPF post, he added.

Child Line coordinator K Srinivas, RPF SI Venkat Reddy, Bala Sadan Superintendent Varalaxmi and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .