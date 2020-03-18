District Collector inspects reservoir works in Nalgonda

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Nalgonda: The district Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil on Wednesday instructed engineers to speed up the works of Singarajupally, Gottimukkala, Krishnarampally reservoirs and Kurrampally canal, which have been taken up as a part of Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme in the district.

Along with the engineers of Irrigation department, the district Collector has inspected the works of Singarajupally, Gottimukkala, Krishnarampally reservoirs and Kurrampally canal and inquired the officials about the status of the works. He has reminded that the State government has taken up Dindi Lift Irrigation scheme to provide irrigation facility to 3.61 lakh acres of land in the district. He has also instructed the officials not to compromise on the quality of the works at any cost. Singarajupallu reservoir, which would have 0.81 tmc of water storage capacity, would provide irrigation facility to 13,000 acres of land in Dindi mandal while Gottimukkala reservoir with storage capacity of 1.84 tmc of water would provide irrigation facility to 23,000 acres of land in Devarakonda mandal. Irrigation facility would be provided to one lakh acres of land in Nampally mandal through Jrishnarampally reservoir, which would have 5.61 tmc of water storage capacity.

He has also instructed the officials to prepare proposals for payment of compensation to the oustees of the reservoirs.

Additional District Collector V Chandrasekhar and Superintendent Engineer of Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme Baswaraj also accompanied the district Collector.

