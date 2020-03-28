District Judge arranges food, transportation to migrant workers in Sangareddy

By | Published: 8:36 pm 8:37 pm

Sangareddy: Moved by the ordeals being faced by the migrant workers, who were walking along the roads to reach their native places in the wake of lockdown imposed by the government, District Principal and Sessions Judge Medak, Justice K Ramadevi has arranged lunch to over 50 migrant workers. After knowing about the struggles of migrant workers, Justice Ramadevi has arranged meal for the workers. She has also arranged transportation to all these workers to help them reach their destination without any issue. The District Judge, DSP, Sangareddy, P Sridhar Reddy and others have served meals to the workers. The workers have thanked Justice Ramadevi for her noble gesture.

