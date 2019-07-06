District level committees for TRT postings in Telangana

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: The State government on Saturday constituted a district level committee for each erstwhile district for completing the process of teachers’ recruitment in the school education department.

The committee will be headed by District Collector with Joint Collector as vice chairman and District Educational Officer as secretary. The government had accorded permission for the recruitment to 8,792 vacancies including 1,950 school assistants, 1,011 language pandits, 416 physical education teachers (PET) and 5,415 secondary grade teachers (SGT) in the school education department by Telangana State Public Service Commission. The Commission, after notifying the vacancies, had conducted Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) – 2017 and announced the results and selection list of the candidates.

The government also issued guidelines regarding the counselling procedure and issuance of appointment orders to the selected candidates. In consultation with the new district DEOs, the erstwhile DEOs were asked to identify all the vacancies for each post according to the subject, medium and area. For the vacancies in the girls’ institutions, priority would be given to women candidates only.

As per the guidelines, candidates will be called for counselling in the order of roaster and rank by intimating through register or speed post as well as through publicity in newspapers and media. “The candidates those who miss the counselling shall be posted in the leftover vacancies and the posting orders will be sent to their residential address through registered post,” the order read.

The committee was asked to furnish a list of non-joining candidates to TSPSC under intimation to the director of school education.

According to the order, the committee will follow the instructions issued by the TSPSC while issuing appointment orders to the selected candidates in the TRT-2017. “The list of candidates who have been given posting orders shall also be displayed on the notice board on the day of counselling. If any changes in posting are made after display of the list, the member-secretary concerned shall be personally held responsible and severe disciplinary action shall be taken against him/her. The selected candidates list for appointment shall also be displayed by the DEO on the website,” the order said.

