District reorganisation eased administration, says Jagadish Reddy

Nalgonda: Minister for Power G Jagadish Reddy felt that the reorganisation of districts, which was taken up by the State government for administrative convenience, was giving results by benefitting the people.

The Minister was speaking after laying foundation stone for Weavers Cooperative Society building, Intra-village pipe line works of Mission Bhagiratha and construction of Water tanks at Gattuppal village of Chandur mandal in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagadish Reddy said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to take up reorganisation of districts, formation of new mandals and revenue divisions for administrative convenience.

No one demanded for reorganisation of district, but the State has taken up the formation of new districts to make the administration to more accessible to the common people. He reminded that the formation of new districts also boosted the development of some areas. Reminding that leaders of opposition parties also leveled allegations on reorganisation, he averred that the State had clear plan on decentralisation of power for the benefit of people.

Initiative for setting up of Gattuppal mandal

Stating that he proposed for setting up Gattuppal mandal during formation of new mandals, the Minister said that he was upset when the name of Gattuppal was missing in the list. The State government didn’t announce Gattuppal as mandal due to some reasons.

He assured that he would request the Chief Minister for formation of Gattuppal mandal and also re-merge Gundal, which was merged in Jangon district in the districts reorganisation process, in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

He also assured that the State would lift police cases filed against those who agitated for Gattuppal mandal. A government job and Rs 2 lakh financial help would be extended to the family of Yadaiah, who suffered injuries when he set himself ablaze demanding Gattuppal mandal. Munugode MLA K Prabhakar Reddy, MLC Karne Prabhakar and others were also present.