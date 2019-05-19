Dive into a splash of colours with summer collection

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Aspen gold



Vedika M this year showers us with bright and refreshing colours this spring/ summer’19. This Aspen Gold number will surely make you feel as bright as the outfit, making you feel like you are walking on sunshine.

The right cut





The Right Cut, with its collection ‘Wildflower’, brings the new colour for the season – Pepper Stem into the forefront with their signature hand- embroidered touch. This look represents the bounty of nature with a little twist.

Princess blue





Urvashi Joneja’s collection ‘Glow’ is all about going bold and vibrant this season. The use of Princess blue in her designs is a must- have colour for your summer wardrobe!

Fiesta

Sameer Madan has launched an exciting Spring/Summer’19 collection with its innovative designs installed with some quirky designs. The pop of colour, ‘Fiesta’, radiates energy, passion and excitement.

Charismatic look





European denim brand ONLY has signed Ananya Panday as their brand ambassador in India. Ananya’s unique fashion aesthetics, confidence, and charisma make her the perfect face for ONLY’s newest Spring Summer 2019 collection! The collection is all about denims, comfort and athleisure brought to life in style. The pieces talk to young, creative, progressive millennials inspiring them to experiment with fashion and yet, be themselves and stand out. Ananya features in the brand’s Spring Summer 2019 Campaign, featuring t-shirts, tops, sweatshirts and denims. The Ananya Panday limited edition collection is priced between Rs 999 to Rs 1,699. To pre-order now, log on www.only.in

Steve Madden, a ‘cliq’ away



Footwear designer label Steve Madden, is now going to collaborate with Tata Cliq Luxury from May 17. The iconic brand kept its customers and netizens curious with its #BringMeSteve campaign.

The digital campaign #BringMeSteve was designed in a way that netizens along with brand lovers became inquisitive to know about ‘Steve’ the moment the campaign went live. On day one, famous actors like Surbhi Jyoti, Kishwer Merchant, Pearl Puri and various lifestyle influencers put up videos on social media talking about ‘Steve’, the new guy on the block they swore by, how they missed Steve and urged their followers to bring Steve closer to them. This generated unending conversations amongst ‘Steve Maddens’ lovers, prompting various responses.

The following day, Tata Cliq Luxury joined the chatter saying they have the best Steve anyone could come across and that Steve Madden was now a ‘Cliq’ away.

Known for its fashion forward, chic and stylish footwear and handbags, the brand has created an unprecedented buzz with this campaign and finally announced its availability on Tata Cliq Luxury. The latest men’s collection boasts of stylish dress shoes, cool sneakers, gotta-get casual shoes and comfy slip-ons that are designed to keep you looking chic. The women’s collection is full of popping colours, studs, stones, animal prints and sneakers that will jazz up any outfit.