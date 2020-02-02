Dive into the delights of the Carnival of Roses

By | Published: 12:22 am 9:19 pm

The seaside town of Roses in Costa Brava region of Spain is known for its traditional festivals celebrated throughout the year. Among many, the most popular being the Carnival of Roses held annually in February wherein visitors can enjoy the pleasant chilly weather alongside buzzing nightlife of the town that has plenty of bars, restaurants and clubs open until late hours which is atypical of other European countries.

Started in the 17th century, the Carnival of Roses has a long tradition full of symbolism and emotion that unites the whole town together who actively participate in the preparation months prior for the most awaited time of the year. Scheduled from February 20 to 24, the event attracts tourists from around the world who revel in four days full of fun activities and celebration that transforms the city into a fiesta with fancy parades, elaborate costumes, fair tents, dances, parties and energetic festive vibe.

The parade of costumes and chariots on the Rhode Avenue along the beach is the main attraction wherein the kick-off is a homecoming parade to his Majesty the King of Carnival on Thursday night and the following Monday, the festivities culminate with the mortuary of the late King of Carnival and the Burial of the Sardine.

Over 70 floats, 80 troupes and over 3,500 people are expected to join the parade exhibiting their costumes on Friday along Rhode Avenue while the Roses Association of Parties will distribute cookies and muscatel to everyone.

VR Costa Brava, a destination management firm offers Indian travellers an insider’s experience into the festival that can also be extended to cover the less explored Costa Brava region of Spain filled with historic medieval towns and virgin beaches.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter