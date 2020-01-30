Dive into the rhythm of the water

By | Published: 6:48 pm

Jal tarang and vocal recital is being organised by ICCR and Surmandal as a tribute to Late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi on February 8. The concert will start at 6: 30pm at Pingali Venkatram Reddy Hall, Lower Tank Bund road.

Milind Tulankar on jal tarang and Dr Nagaraj Hawaldar on Vocal will be performing at the event. The artists will be accompanied by Rahul Deshpande on harmonium, Harijit Singh and Shri Ganesh Tanwadeon table.

The jal tarang is a melodic percussion instrument consisting of a set of ceramic, China, or metal bowls filled with various levels of water. A melodious music is produced when the bowls are struck by two cane sticks. It owes its origins to the Indian Sub-Continent.

Milind Tulankar is an Indian Jal-tarang player who started learning music from a very tender age. Aesthetic development of a raga structure and command of rhythm were the highlights of his style.

Dr Nagaraj Rao Hawaldar is a well-known name in the field of Hindustani classical music. He received advanced training in Kirana gharana from Pt Madhava Gudi, who was the prime disciple of none other than Pt Bhimsen Joshi. He has also authored many articles on contemporary and past musicians and music related personalities. The entry to the concert is free.

