Diversionary tactics only temporary: KTR

Hyderabad: In a strong caution on the current political scenario in the country, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao felt that diversionary tactics of the Central government can only work temporarily. In the long run, the government has to answer tough questions from people about job creation and economic slowdown, he said.

During an year-end #AskKTR session on Sunday evening, the Minister interacted with the Twitterati on a wide range of topics and answered questions related to governance, politics, infrastructure, and development in Telangana and also in the country. The #AskKTR tag was trending at first position in India and second position in the world throughout the 90-minute session with over 8,700 tweets.

On the Telangana government’s stand on implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Rama Rao reiterated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the State Cabinet, will take a call on the issue at an appropriate time. He thanked people for welcoming the decision of TRS to vote against CAA in Parliament and promised that the TRS government will do everything in its ability to maintain peace in the State.

Balancing factor

The TRS working president felt that balancing politics and economics was the biggest challenge to India, when compared to economy, defence, religious/caste based politics and poverty. He opined that presence of strong regional parties will provide a fine balance in national politics.

When a questioner asked him about “tackling BJP which is playing the communal card to strengthen its position in the State”, the Minister felt that people of Telangana were smarter to outwit anyone with divisive agenda. He pointed out that the State government gave permission to both anti as well as pro CAA protests in the city. “This is a city where both RSS and AIMIM held meetings within a few days,” he added.

On the six-month governance of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TRS working president felt that the former started well. He said citizens of Andhra Pradesh were the best persons to decide on the proposal for three State capitals. Responding to a request to establish a party in Andhra Pradesh, he recalled that before formation of Telangana State, some people predicted that the new State would suffer for lack of leadership. “But now when I see such comments from Andhra Pradesh, it is a heartwarming acknowledgement for the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he said.

‘Excellent tool’

Responding to questions on the new Municipal Act, Rama Rao opined that the new Act was an excellent tool to take out individual discretion from municipal employees and institutionalise changes to benefit citizens. He said the proposed new Revenue Act will answer several issues, including weeding out middlemen and corruption from the revenue offices, including the sub-registrar offices.

Talking about setting up dumpyards, he said the government was going to set up dumpyards and waste to energy plants all across the State for municipalities soon. He promised that the master plan of Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) for Warangal Urban district will be released in the first week of January. He also hinted at several major announcements by the State government on January 2.

The Minister stated that water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme will reach the Upper Manair Dam by June 2020. After completing the irrigation projects, he said the State government will focus on health, education and urban/rural infrastructure development.

