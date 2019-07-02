‘Divorce’ to end with season 3 on HBO

By | Published: 1:32 pm

Sarah Jessica Parker-starrer comedy “Divorce” will end on HBO with a six-episode season three. Jessica Parker, who also serves as the executive producer on the show, remains in business with HBO where her company, Pretty Matches Prods, has been under a first-look deal for 14 years.

“Sarah Jessica Parker has a unique ability to showcase the complexities of personal relationships with such empathy and humour. With Divorce, she took our audiences through the keyhole and into the lives of a modern day couple dealing with the fallout of splitting up. “As we end with the 3rd and final season of the show, we look forward to our next endeavour with Sarah Jessica and Pretty Matches,” Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Divorce”, created by Sharon Horgan, features Parker and Thomas Haden Church as divorcing couple.