Divya killer produced in Gajwel court

By | Published: 9:50 pm

Siddipet: The police on Thursday produced the accused in the murder of N Divya, an employee of Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank, before a court in Gajwel on Thursday. The accused, Venkatesh Goud, is her schoolmate. The court sent him to judicial custody.

In a press release here, Commissioner of Police (In-charge), N Swetha said the five police teams led by ACP, Gajwel, Narayana tracked and nabbed Goud at Vemulawada, his native place on Wednesday night. During the interrogation, the Commissioner said the accused confessed to his crime. Goud and Divya were classmates in 9th and 10th classes in a school at Vemulada, and they were close friends during the school days, she said.

Taking advantage of this, Goud used to harass Divya asking her to accept his proposal, Swetha said. When Divya started maintaining distance with him after her marriage was fixed with another youth, Goud developed a grudge against her. As she refused to marry him, he decided to eliminate her, she said.

Goud kept track of her movement and entered her house in Gajwel and stabbed her to death at 7.45 pm on Tuesday. Later, he took a bus a to reach Secunderabad where he boarded a train to reach Vijayawada. The following day, Venkatesh took a train to Vemulawada. The Commissioner said the police will investigate the case from all angles to gather ample evidence to bring him to justice in the court. She appreciated the efforts of the police team for cracking the case within 24 hours.

Goud was shifted to Siddipet Sub-Jail after a medical check up at Gajwel Area Hospital.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .