Diwakar Rao to host Kaleshwaram Jala Jatara on Saturday

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Mancherial: Mancherial MLA Diwakar Rao will host Kaleshwara Jala Jatara, a community lunch, near Yellampalli project on Saturday. Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy will be the chief guest. The event is being held to thank Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for accomplishing the task of constructing the multi-stage irrigation scheme aimed at irrigating 40 lakh acres in Telangana.

Diwakar Rao said that he was conducting the event to thank Chandrasekhar Rao for constructing the project against all odds and to bring awareness among the people about the benefits that accrue from the project. Besides Indrakaran Reddy, several public representatives from the district and neighbouring Peddapalli and Jagtial will also participate in the event.

