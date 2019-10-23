Diwali bonus announced for SCCL miners in Telangana

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Peddapalli: Coal miners are happy with the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management’s decision to provide Diwali bonus. In this regard, the company on Wednesday issued a circular promising to deposit bonus amount in the bank accounts of workers on October 25.

As per 8th meeting of standardisation committee of JBCCI-X, it has been decided to pay Rs 64,700 under performance-linked scheme for the year 2018-19 to non-executive employees covered under 10th wage agreement for Coal India Limited and SCCL.

About 48,000 employees working in the company would benefit and the amount would be paid to workers on October 25. Last year, a bonus of Rs 60,500 was given to each employ, which was enhanced to Rs 64,700 with the initiative of national trade unions.

According to the circular, 240 days of attendance in case of surface employees and 190 days of attendance in case of underground employees is to be taken as full attendance.

