Diwali to be a vibrant affair in Dubai

This Diwali, Dubai will come alive with a host of events specially organised for the Indian community and tourists. The Indian consulate is working hard to make this year’s Diwali celebration an occasion to remember. Elaborate arrangements are being made so that tourists and residents from over 200 various nationalities can experience the glittering festival of India.

From star-studded concerts, spectacular shows, firework displays, Bollywood and Indian cultural events, Dandiya, first-ever elephant parade in Middle East and sparkling gold and jewellery promotions are lined up for visitors starting from October 18. Unveiling the Diwali Calendar of Events, Consul General of India, Vipul said, “There are loads of cultural and entertainment programmes during upcoming Navratri waiting for residents and visitors of Dubai.”

He added that with the support of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, Diwali will be celebrated in a number of locations across the region this year. It is one of the highlights of the annual Retail Calendar of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), that plays a crucial role in accelerating Dubai’s retail economy through sales and promotional shopping campaigns during key festivals, season launches, holiday periods, and other Dubai events.

Steven Cleaver, director, Shopping Centres Dubai, Al Futtaim Malls, said, “We will be launching our newest IMAGINE show, “Hathi’s Garden”, which has been specially created to get customers into the festive spirit with its vibrant Bollywood themed show, huge scale projections, lasers and fireworks. Customers can also explore 50 life-sized elephant sculptures in the Elephant Parade exhibition by famous artists and celebrities from October 24.”

