DIY lip scrubs to keep your pout intact all day

Sore, chapped and undernourished lips are a constant worry no matter what the weather. While lip primers, gloss and balms are one way to keep them from getting dry and chapped, using these all natural DIY lip scrubs can keep them in the pink of health. And the best part is, they are all edible.

Coconut vanilla scrub

A lifesaver for tanned lips, this scrub has an excellent exfoliant in the form of sugar. Coconut oil soothes and moisturises chapped lips while the vanilla extract helps heal sunburns.

Ingredients

Coconut oil – 1 tbsp

Sugar – 2 tbsp

Vanilla extract – ¾ tbsp

Bitter chocolate scrub

This yummy chocolatey scrub is loaded with antioxidants in the form of cocoa powder. Revive dry lips with olive oil and soothe cracked lips with some honey.

Ingredients

Sugar – 3 tbsp

Cocoa powder – 1 tbsp

Olive oil – 2 tbsp

Vanilla extract – 1 teaspoon

A drizzle of honey

Cinnamon plumping scrub

For those who want Kylie Jenner like lips without the needle, here is one for you. Cinnamon is a natural lip plumper and exfoliant and gives you fuller looking lips. Honey evens out the natural lip tint. However, it might give you a little sting.

Ingredients

Brown sugar – 2 tbsp

Olive oil – ½ tbsp

Raw honey – ½ tbsp

Ground cinnamon – ½ tbsp

Honey scrub

Full of fatty acids that nourish lips, olive oil is the moisturiser in this blend. Honey is rich in natural healing properties, keeping your lip health in check.

Ingredients

Olive oil – 1 tbsp

Raw honey – 1 tbsp

Brown sugar – ½ tbsp

Lukewarm water – ½ tbsp

Coffee scrub

This simple scrub mix has coffee grounds that keep your lips healthy and happy. Coffee grounds gently exfoliate your lips while honey nourishes and moisturises them.

Ingredients

Coffee grounds – 1 tbsp

Honey – 1 tbsp

Storage and aftercare

* Scrub lips and let the scrubs stay on the lips for 5-10 minutes

* Put on a good SPF chapstick or lip balm afterwards

* Store extra scrub in an airtight container at room temperature

* In case sugar crystals aren’t abrasive enough, use sea salt.