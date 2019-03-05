DJ Ali Merchant to launch album on Holi

By | Published: 4:11 pm

DJ and actor Ali Merchant will unveil his album on Holi, which will be celebrated on March 21. “I will be launching my next album on Holi. It is called Kadak 2019, which is created for festivals and arenas,” said DJ Ali Merchant.

He will be playing at Percept Live’s Bollyboom Holi Bash, now in its third year. The Mumbai show on March 21 will see a line-up of DJs — Ali Merchant, Amann Nagpal, Cyrus, Tarun Makhijani, Ankita Arya, Mariya, and the Doorbeen Band.

The Doorbeen band said, “Holi is the festival of colours, joy, frolic, love and great vibes. Playing on an auspicious day like that brings a lot of joy and pride for us, especially for an event of this stature.”

The musical extravaganza will be held from March 20 to March 25 across nine cities — Mumbai, Pune, Cochin, Mysore, Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Nagpur, Hubli and Kakinada.

Janamjai Sehgal, business head of Bollyboom, said, “The Bollyboom Holi Bash across nine cities is our attempt to reach a larger number of Bollyboom Holi aficionados without conceding on the experience and value of this unique Intellectual Property.”