DJS activists taken into custody by Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: Six activists of the Darsgah Jihad-o-Shahadat including its president Abdul Majid were taken into preventive custody by the city police on Tuesday morning.

The office-bearers of the DJS were preparing to hold a press conference and reportedly speak about the Ayodhya verdict at their office on Tuesday at Moghalpura this afternoon.

The police took Abdul Majid into custody at Kanchanbagh when he was leaving for his office. Two other, Mohammed Bin Omer – organizing secretary and Salahuddin Affan – General Secretary, were also taken into custody by the city police. Three others were also picked up by the police. All of them were shifted to Kanchanbagh police station.

The Saidabad police and Commissioner’s Task Force also took Maulana Naseeruddin, president of Wahadat –e-Islami, into preventive custody. Maulana Naseeruddin was also planning to address the press personnel alongside the DJS group.

