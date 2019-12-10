DK Aruna calls for phased liquor prohibition in Telangana

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Hyderabad: BJP leader and former Minister DK Aruna, who visited the victims of sexual attacks in Warangal and Nirmal districts, has called for phased alcohol prohibition in the State.

She will be undertaking a two day ‘Deeksha’ on December 12 and 13 of this month, here, to highlight the evils of alcohol. She said that in most of the rape cases the accused were found to be drunk while resorting to heinous crimes.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP party office on Tuesday, Aruna said in the Warangal case, the attacker broke the limbs of the girl and even changed her clothes after the rape. “The police said only one person was involved in the crime. But her parents, when I visited their home, said they suspect the involvement of two more, who they believe were let off by the police,” she said. She urged the government to provide trial by a fast-track court.

In the case of street vendor, who was raped and brutally murdered by three drunkards, Aruna said there had been earlier instances also when drunken group of men have had attacked women, found alone on the road. She urged government to provide assistance to her family and sought trial in a fast-track court.

