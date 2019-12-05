DK Aruna to undertake two day fast demanding liquor ban in Telangana

By | Published: 4:08 pm

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BJP leader DK Aruna will undertake a two day “Mahila Sankalpa Deeksha” at Indira Park on December 12 and 13 demanding prohibition on sale of liquor and curb on drugs in the State. She wanted like-minded political parties, social organisations and women to support her cause.

Addressing media here on Thursday, she alleged that free flowing liquor had become the root cause of evils in the State. “The perpetrators of crime against women including the Disha case were found to be under the influence of alcohol,” she observed. She also said that brand image of Hyderabad had taken severe beating because of that incident.

She blamed the government for the sale of liquor close to the national highways and educational institutions. “Belt shops have also sprung up everywhere and are selling liquor to even minors,” she said. She said that it was high time that concerned political parties rise their voice against the sale of liquor in the State and called for two day Deeksha.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter