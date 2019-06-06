DLSA prepares seed balls to usher greenery in Khammam

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Khammam: A large quantity of seed balls has been prepared under the aegis of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to spread green cover in around and Khammam.

Several judges, advocates, para-legal volunteers and Forest Department personnel have prepared the seed balls at the District Court premises here on Thursday. The programme was taken up in view of World Environment Day which was celebrated on Wednesday.

District Collector RV Karnan, the District Judge M Laxman, the DLSA secretary Vinod Kumar took part in the programme. The seed balls after they were dried up would be dispersed at isolated places in Khammam and nearby forests, the programme organisers said.

Later, Collector Karnan, Judge Laxman and Additional DCP D Muralidhar and others participated in the environment awareness rally, which commenced at Nyaya Seva Sadhan and reached the District Court after passing through main thoroughfares.

A human chain was formed at the District Court. Addressing the gathering, the Collector has called upon the citizens to plant at least ten saplings each in the coming monsoon season. He lauded the DLSA’s efforts to spread greenery.

The only and best solution to address air pollution was to ensure spreading of green cover and reducing activities that cause pollution, the Judge said while the Additional DCP Muralidhar noted that betterment in public transport system could address the problem to some extent.

Khammam Bar Association president Tajuddin Baba, Judges V Balabhaskar Rao, K Jamaleswar Rao, N Anitha Reddy and others were also present on the occasion.