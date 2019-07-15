DLSA secretary asks cops to deploy SHE team in RGUKT

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Adilabad: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar Administrative Officer Srihari, Bhainsa DSP Rajesh and Mudhole CI appeared before District Legal Services Authority in Adilabad on Monday and explained measures taken to prevent sexual harassment and crimes against girl students.

The Director of the varsity, the DSP and inspector told the Judge and secretary of DLSA Jeevan Kumar that a slew of measures were being taken for safety of girl students on the campus. They stated that a woman Sub-Inspector was posted, besides committees formed for enabling students to report sexual harassment and other offences.

Jeevan Kumar suggested the authorities and police to take steps to raise safety of girl students. He told them to deploy a SHE team on the premises of the institution and to enhance patrolling by women constables for checking sexual abuses against girls. He instructed them to take preventive steps to avoid recurrence of harassment by faculty member that came to fore recently.

