DLSA secretary visits tribal hamlets in Mahabubabad

Warangal Urban: The Secretary, District Legal Service Authority, Warangal, G V Mahesh Nath visited several remote hamlets and villages in Gangaram and Kothaguda mandals in Mahabubabad district on Friday to know the problems faced by inhabitants of these villages.

During his visit to a hamlet of Punugondla village of Gangaram mandal, the locals complained that a pregnant woman died after delivering a baby as she was not rushed to hospital in time in April. They said that there was no proper road to their hamlet, which is located 25 km from Gangaram mandal headquarter. “In May this, a three-month old baby also died of illness as the baby was not shifted to the hospital within time,” the villagers added.

The residents of Chitiyalgadda, Kamaram, Dubbaguda and Bovurugonda have also poured out many other problems being faced by them, including lack of basic amenities and urged him to bring them to the notice of the concerned government machinery.

Responding to this, the DLSA Secretary said that he would submit a detailed report to the State Legal Service Authority, Hyderabad, for taking further action on the problems faced by the tribals in the erstwhile Warangal district. It may be added here that GV Mahesh Nath also visited tribal hamlets in Eturnagaram mandal, and Musalithoku hamlet of Mangapet mandal in Mulugu district recently to know the problems of the tribals.

Musalothoku hamlet is situated in the deep forest with a very narrow footpath of over 6 km. One needs to walk on foot to reach this hamlet. There is no electricity facility and no safe drinking water facility to the tribes in this hamlet.

Similar is the case with Chintalamori hamlet, Keshavapur hamlet and Mondamthoku hamlet near Lavala village of Tadvai Mandal in Mulugu district. The living conditions of this tribe are deplorable due to lack of basic human needs, according to the DLSA, Secretary.

