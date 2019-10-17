DLSA to conduct legal awareness camp in Khammam

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Khammam: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) will organise a mega legal awareness camp in Khammam on Oct 19, authority Chairman and the District Principal Judge M Laxman said on Thursday.

He said elaborate arrangements were being made to conduct the camp at SR&BGNR College Grounds in the city. Poverty alleviation would be the main theme of the camp. The objective of the camp was to take schemes of State and Central governments to the doorsteps of people.

DRDA, SC, BC Corporations, and welfare departments, police, forest, revenue, panchayat raj, labour, agriculture, education, health, municipal and industries departments would participate in the camp, Laxman informed.

He further informed that focus would be laid on ensuring the fruits of welfare schemes reach all the eligible persons. Applications from persons under different schemes would be collected at the camp and steps to clear pending applications would be taken.

Para legal volunteers and panel advocates have been conducting publicity campaigns in the villages on the DLSA camp in Khammam. Review meetings with District Collector, the DLSA Secretary and officials of concerned departments were conducted.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.