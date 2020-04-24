DMart’s Damani donates Rs 5 cr to CMRF

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: DMart owner Radha Kishan Damani donated Rs 5 crore for the Chief Minister Relief Fund through his group company Bright Star Investments. A Damani’s representative handed over the cheque to Minister for IT KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday. Cyber Homes contributed Rs 50 lakh, National President of Bulk Drugs Manufacturers Association of India donated Rs 35 lakh, NSR Estates donated Rs 10 lakh, Sri Maruthi Sundar Associates, West Rock Ventures, Madhava Reddy Vijjili, Priya Sharma Software Pvt Ltd have donated Rs 5 lakh to the CMRF.