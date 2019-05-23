DME recruitment: marks list released

By | Published: 7:20 pm

Hyderabad: A consolidated marks list of candidates who attended interviews for recruitment to the post of assistant professors (non-clinical) in various departments of Directorate of Medical Education has been placed on the Telangana State Public Service Commission website www.tspsc.gov.in. Candidates can refer the website for more details.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.