Do-gooders join hands via crowdfunding

By | Published: 9:17 pm

A young girl’s dream to complete her schooling, a broke father’s effort to give the best treatment to his cancer-afflicted son and an orphanage’s effort to build washrooms in their residential home fulfilled were through Goodclap, a crowdfunding platform.

Started in March 2018 by Shashank Gandrapu, a chartered accountant from Hyderabad, Goodclap receiving a remarkable response. In this age where technology is taking over our lives, Shashank’s idea to use it for social good is phenomenal.

“The whole idea was to make use of technology to create a positive impact on the lives of common people and simultaneously we wanted it to be well-grounded. When we were exploring every possible idea, we came across a form of outsourcing and alternative finance called crowdfunding. In no time we started the process with building a proper website and reached out people for boost,” says Shashank, who is compassionate about making the world a better place.

Online crowdfunding is currently booming in India with huge market potential. From health causes to education, the platforms are catering to a wide array of causes. Amid dozens of crowdfunding platforms across the country, Goodclap definitely worth taking a look at whose simple agenda is to spread goodness through a quick and hassle-free experience.

The platform allows raising funds for causes like education, health, natural disasters and community development, talents and even innovations. During 2018 devastating Kerala floods, the Indian School of Business (ISB) raised about Rs 5 lakh through crowdfunding on Goodclap.Last year, a Carnatic fusion band named IndoSoul from Chennai raised huge funds via crowdfunding on Goodclap for their third album.

However, Shashank says health is a major section on their website since people usually respond faster towards such causes probably due to the majority of those being emergency cases. “Apart from health, people crowdfunding through GoodClap for education purpose also receives an exceptional response and already many studying further with the help of our platform.”

Soon after pursuing a chartered accountant course in 2013, Shashank worked with various CAs and with the mentorship of his father Dr Rajkumar Gandrapu, Goodclap was set up a year ago with an aim to do something good towards the society. At present, Goodclap is running successfully with the efforts of a team of 10 members.

“We always try to be transparent under any circumstances. Before approving the fundraising on our website, we do a complete background verification and once we get to know it is authentic, we display the entire story of the case on the platform along with an option to donate money. For instance, if it is a health cause, our team reaches the hospital to talk about the exact issue of the patient with the concerned doctor and only after that our campaign is visible on the website,” clarifies Shashank.

The website also provides an option for people to share campaigns on social media. One can also donate to a cause every month through the Systematic Goodness Plan. Talking about future plans, Shashank says, “Right now, our only goal is to expand goodness. We are about to build a goodness ecosystem, through which we can connect with educational institutions, corporates, individuals and societies to involve them in fundraising activities so that the causes are served much faster.”

