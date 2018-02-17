‘Liability insurance will help companies’

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: It will be prudent for management professionals who opt to be directors of companies to seek a big cover under the Directors and Officers Liability Insurance before assuming duties. While this policy will not cover unscrupulous behavior, it will allow the directors meet the legal costs in defending allegations or suits brought against them alleging wrongful acts. This would also cover any damages awarded to the claimants against the directors and officer, including out of court settlements, according to JLN Muthy, regional centre incharge and secretary, The International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution, Hyderabad.

Speaking at a conference on ‘Directors’ Liabilities Insurance ‘, organised by the Institute of Directors (IOD) at FTAPCCI here on Friday, he said company directors are expected to be professional and result oriented. For results to come, the managements have to be ready to take well considered risks.

However, should things go wrong, directors’ personal liability is unlimited placing all his personal assets at risk. Directors are liable personally to pay losses suffered by the company following an act which is wrong, negligent, outside the company’s authority or that caused due to insufficient skill and care in managing company affairs.

The D&O Liability Insurance is not a replacement for sound management and corporate governance. However, a good policy helps in as much as it reduces the apprehensions and addresses the concerns on growth path in a sustained manner, he said.

Seema Gaur, inchare- Large Corporate Brokers, United India Insurance, said law has changed and new liabilities are arising. “The cover should be significant and just a name sake one. The premium for such liabilities is also low. However, it will be a good idea to take a professional approach to assess the risks,” she said.

Dr SV Rama Krishna, advocate and corporate legal adviser, said many insurance products are available. The companies are evolving new products based on the changes happening in the corporate world. Family members and friends, who agree to be directors of private companies, should adhere to professional practices as they would be liable for omissions and commissions.

IOD secretary Shiva Rao Tummalapalli , FTAPCCI president Gowra Sinivas, Liability Insurance expert P Umesh, New India Assurance Company Limited manager R Srinivasan, IOD regional manager Latha Reddy participated in the event.