Do not fall for ‘ad baits’ online

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: The days when people fell for classy advertisements that could remain etched in memory are passé. Nowadays, even badly written and plain ads can make people fall for them with just the mention of an offer or discount, making them part with their hard-earned money. And this is what fraudsters are cashing in on.

Youngsters, according to the police, are falling for ads for online dating, friendship and even body massaging services put out by fraudsters and in turn, getting cheated.

Though special cybercrime teams keep a check on suspicious ads and many arrests are being made, people still keep falling prey. Even flesh traders are using classified and independent websites to run their businesses. The sex racketeers upload pictures of women with contact details and ask prospective clients to pay upfront. However, the ‘service’ is never given and money is sometimes extorted through e-wallets, making it difficult for the police to track them down. On the other hand, many victims who are duped by such racketeers do not come forward to lodge a complaint fearing humiliation and rebuke.

The Rachakonda police said many flesh trade organisers were operating on classified websites, including Locanto.com, Bumble, OkCupid, Hinge, mingle2.com etc., to attract customers. Many are seen posting ads and particulars of women from Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and West Bengal to lure clients.

The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT) on an average gets about 10 complaints a month from people cheated by such fraudsters.

“When a customer calls the number on the advertisement, the organiser confirms the details. After a deal is struck between the both, the customer is directed to his assistant. He doesn’t know anything about the organiser except his contact details. Money is collected and they are cheated. The organiser frequently changes his number. The address too will be fake,” said a senior police official from Rachakonda.

Similarly, in cases of friendship, massages or dating sites, fraudsters charge hefty prices for services and loot them. “They collect anywhere between 30 to 50 per cent of the total amount and once it is deposited into their accounts, they avoid customers. These fraudsters ask the customers for transactions via e-wallets so that they cannot be traced easily,” said an SOT official.

Officials say such rackets were now an organised crime with links to other States such as Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi.

“We are watching the movements of such fraudsters and gangs here. Their Call Data Records (CDR) are being tracked, and we have also started to keep a check on online ads,” officials said.

