Do not mix stocks and emotions

Hyderabad: The market has seen a mixed fare since BJP came back to power for the second time. Those who feared the market dynamics and stayed away from investing have been left out from taking a share in profits. Similarly, those who have been greedy, too paid the price when the market fell.

When it comes to investing in stocks, many think that stocks priced low, can generate more profit than the ones which are priced high. However, things do not work that way. Low price necessarily does not mean a higher possibility for growth, according to Sai Krishna Pathri, Certified Finanical Planner, MoneyPurse.

We will explain this with two banking sector stocks- one private and one public sector. Ten years ago, the stock price of the private bank was Rs 236. A Rs one lakh investment then would give one 423 stocks. The same Rs one lakh would have fetched 781 stocks of the public sector bank, which was then trading at Rs 128.

After ten years, the private bank share price now is Rs 2,306 and the public sector bank is Rs 316.

The investment in private sector bank then would now have grown to Rs 9,75,436, which is a CAGR return of 25.58%. The investment in in the public sector bank then would only fetch Rs2,46,875, which is a CAGR return of 9.46%.

In another instance, we will consider the steel sector. Shares of a private steel company ten years ago was prices Rs 285 A Rs one lakh investment then in the company would have fetched 350 stocks. Shares of a public sector steel company ten years ago were priced Rs 133. A Rs one lakh investment then in the company would have fetched 751 stocks.

Now, after 10 years, the share price of the private steel company is Rs 465 and that of the pubic sector is Rs 47.8. The Rs one lakh investment then in private steel company would have now grown to Rs 1,62,750 while that the one invested in the public sector steel company would Rs 35,897, implying an erosion of Rs 64,103. This proves that stock price alone should not be the factor to invest in a company as a lower priced stock can also go even lower, eroding the value of investment.

Key aspects:

It is important to see the quality and vision of the management, sector dynamics and growth prospects, threats to the sector and finally fundamental analysis of stock (like price to earnings, price to book, EBDITA margins, outstanding debt and cash flows). Similar analogy

applies to mutual funds as well. Here too, many investors prefer buying mutual funds with low NAVs, which may not payoff all times.

