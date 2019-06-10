Dobby the elf freaks out Twitterati

By | Published: 8:31 pm 7:01 pm

Remember Dobby the elf who became a niggling pain in the neck for Harry and his friends in The Chamber of Secrets? Well, some people with an overactive imaginations have found a real life Dobby walking about on a camera footage. The creature seen walking near a car bears a striking resemblance to the character Dobby and people can’t seem to get over it.

The footage, understandably led to memes and reactions which go like: ‘I swear that thing just did the chicken dance’, ‘Everyone joking that this Dobby but i’m here deciding not to go outside at night ever again’ and ‘Dobby or alien? You can’t tell me aliens aren’t real after this!’ However, die-hard potterheads revealed that the footage was actually part of a marketing campaign for the Harry Potter game Wizards Unite.