Dobriyal, Jayaswal promoted as PCCF

Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday promoted Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal and Lokesh Jayaswal, both of 1987 IFS batch, as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF). While Dobriyal will be the in-charge of Social Forestry and Haritha Haram, Jayaswal will be looking after (CAMPA) the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority.

Similarly, C Saravanan, Akoijam Soni Bala Devi and B Srinivas, all of 2002 IFS batch of Telangana cadre, were promoted as Chief Conservator of Forests, Medak, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) and Director Urban Forestry, HMDA, respectively.

The following IFS officers of 2003 to 2005 batches of Telangana cadre were promoted to senior level. G Ramalingam as DFO-Warangal and Jangaon, SJ Asha as DFO-Rajanna Sircilla, B Prabhakar as DFO-Adilabad, D Bheema as DFO-Rangareddy, N Kshitija as Curator-Nehru Zoological Park and B Saidulu as Special Commissioner RD Department.

