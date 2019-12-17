Dockless scooter rental service starts in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:33 pm 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: Bengaluru-based dockless scooter rental service, Bounce is looking to enter 10 more cities in India and clock in one million rides per day in the next one year. The company that launched its operations in Hyderabad with 2,000 scooters has been operating in Bengaluru for the last one year and has clocked in 100,000 rides per day in the city. The scooter rental platform is looking at cities in the North and Western region of India to expand its operations and is looking at achieving operational profitability in the next few months as well.

The service was launched in Hyderabad by Telangana IT and Industries department, principal secretary, Jayesh Ranjan who informed that the company will be launching electric vehicles and aims to have 10,000 scooters by June 2020 in the city.

The dockless feature enabled by Bounce’s patented keyless technology lets a user pick up a bike from the nearest location and after using it, drop it off at any legal parking zone. Riders can avail services at an affordable cost of Rs 1/km and Rs 1.7/min. It has partnered with Mass Rapid Transport in the city to ensure seamless first and last mile connectivity.

Bounce recently raised $72 million in July and the overall investment in the company has been to the tune of $100 million. “We are in the midst of closing our Series D funding which is pegged at $100-$150 million. In Hyderabad by June 2020, we plan to reach 100,000 rides per day with a fleet size of 8,000 bikes and generate 2,000 jobs,” said Varun Agni, CTO and co-founder, Bounce.

Scooters are enabled with latest tech solutions like IoT helmets, tilt and tow sensors, in addition to GPS tagging, geo-fencing and sensors that alert the team in case of a crash or battery tampering. The company has partnered with TVS and Honda to purchase the gearless scooter and then they are customised and retrofitted with their technology at their units in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Currently, in the city, Bounce has plans to set up three more units to retrofit the scooters and it orders an average of 1,500 vehicles per month from TVS for the Hyderabad operations.

In terms of EVs as well, the startup is in discussion with EV manufacturers to supply the vehicles and it also converts some of the existing petrol vehicles to EVs. Going ahead, it plans to manufacture it own electric two-wheelers and the team is researching on the same.

