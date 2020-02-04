‘Dockless’ trouble to Hyderabad Police

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: Scooters, motorbikes, e-bikes and their ilk, known together as ‘dockless’ vehicles, are turning out to be a major headache for the City Traffic Police, who point out that these vehicles are many a time parked in No Parking areas or on pavements.

These include the bikes of scooter sharing services, which allow users to pick up a scooter from anywhere, ride it to their destination and drop it off at any location. Their technology-enabled solution aims to offer low-cost transportation that can help cover short distances in the fastest time possible.

The average cost per km is between Rs 5 and Rs 6, and with most intra-city commutes being less than 5 km, the services are seeing massive adoption. Many IT employees, students and youngsters, especially in areas like Hitec City, Gachibowli and Madhapur are opting for these bikes instead of spending money on autos.

This, however, the police say, is now leading to traffic issues and causing inconvenience to pedestrians.

“Actually, there are no specific parking areas for such vehicles. There are no designated parking places. So, users are parking them randomly anywhere in the city on busy junctions, roads and pavements obstructing the pedestrians,” said SM Vijay Kumar, DCP (Traffic) Cyberabad.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police had already requested the representatives and managements of such services including ‘Vogo’ and ‘Bounce’ to make necessary parking arrangements.

Officials said they were following same traffic rules on these vehicles and imposing fines and issuing challans for violations.

“If they are found to be parked haphazardly on roads and footpaths, we are towing them away apart from booking cases,” Vijay Kumar said.

In some incidents, several users are also locating the vehicles seized and brought to the police stations and taking them.

“They are towed away and kept in police stations. Users are locating them even inside the premises and coming to the police station and taking them from our custody,” the official said.

With this happening in Balanagar and Gachibowli, the police requested the companies to switch off the ‘Global Positioning System’ of the vehicle once they are seized, till the pending traffic challans are cleared.

“The purpose of the service is to make available the vehicles across the city. It does not mean they can be parked anywhere,” he added.

The police suggested the companies to partner or tie-up with government organisations like GHMC, HMDA or private firms and create their own parking places.

